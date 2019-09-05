Wanted man arrested in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A wanted man is arrested after a short chase in Blue Earth County.

Agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force were looking for Karl Alfredo Rosillo south of Mankato when he was spotted around 6:20 pm Wednesday. The 38-year-old Mankato man was seen riding in front seat of a vehicle driven by a juvenile female. There was a felony arrest warrant out for him from the Department of Corrections.

Blue Earth County deputies were called in and says they tried to stop the vehicle but Rosillo took control and drove away. The pursuit ended when the vehicle rammed the front of a county squad car.

Task Force agents say 24 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Rosillo is facing charges of 1st degree drug sales, 3rd degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The juvenile female was released to a parent.