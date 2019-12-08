Wanted man arrested in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A wanted man is in custody after an overnight traffic stop in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a black 2000 Mazda Protégé at around 1:40 am Sunday. The driver was identified as Carrie Kathleen Veal, 46 of Rochester, and the passenger was Jamie Carl McFarland, 28 of Mason City. There are numerous arrest warrants out for McFarland, including for allegedly slamming a car door on a Mason City police officer’s hands and then escaping arrest, and the Sheriff’s Office says he game a false name and birth date to try and hide his identity.

Veal has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $7,000 bond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and not having insurance. McFarland was also booked into the jail for interference with official acts and his outstanding warrants.

Mason City police say McFarland evaded arrest on December 4 after closing his door on the officer’s hands, speeding away and hitting another vehicle and a tree before escaping on foot.