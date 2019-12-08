Clear

Wanted man arrested in Worth County

Deputy says he gave a fake name during a traffic stop.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A wanted man is in custody after an overnight traffic stop in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a black 2000 Mazda Protégé at around 1:40 am Sunday. The driver was identified as Carrie Kathleen Veal, 46 of Rochester, and the passenger was Jamie Carl McFarland, 28 of Mason City. There are numerous arrest warrants out for McFarland, including for allegedly slamming a car door on a Mason City police officer’s hands and then escaping arrest, and the Sheriff’s Office says he game a false name and birth date to try and hide his identity.

Veal has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $7,000 bond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and not having insurance. McFarland was also booked into the jail for interference with official acts and his outstanding warrants.

Mason City police say McFarland evaded arrest on December 4 after closing his door on the officer’s hands, speeding away and hitting another vehicle and a tree before escaping on foot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Image

Making quilts for those in need

Image

John Marshall girls defeat Lakeville South at home

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls to Mound Westonka

Image

North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win

Image

Weather Sean 12/7

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Community Events