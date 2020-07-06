Wanted man arrested in Rochester after giving authorities a fake name before fleeing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man is in custody after giving authorities a fake name before a deputy realized he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

It happened Thursday in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. SE. when a vehicle was stopped for expired registration.

Once the deputy told 33-year-old Andre Chaplin was under arrest, the man fled on foot before he was caught.

He’s facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing an officer on foot, giving a false name and multiple traffic violations.