Wanted duo arrested on drug charges in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A wanted man and woman are now jailed on drug charges.

Sean Alexander, 42 of Maplewood, and Chloe Billings, 27 of Stewartville, were arrested Thursday. The Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says there was a warrant out for Alexander and his vehicle and they had a tip he would be driving into Olmsted County. Officers say they pulled over Alexander and found his passenger, Billings, also had a warrant out for her arrest.

Authorities say the two were taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and that’s where Alexander was found with 2.7 grams of heroin and suspected fentanyl, while Billings was found with 1.6 grams of heroin and suspected fentanyl. Investigators say uncapped hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia was found in Alexander’s vehicle.

Alexander has been booked on charges of third-degree drug sales, fifth-degree drug possession, and introducing contraband to a jail. Billings is facing charges of two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, offering a fake name to police, and introducing contraband to a jail.