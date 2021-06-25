Wanted Worth Co. man taken into custody after hours-long search

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted Worth County man was taken into custody Thursday after fleeing into a field before he was taken into custody hours later.

Christopher More, 32, of Manly, was wanted on a sex offender violation. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was in at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 9.

Authorities said More then bailed out of the front passenger seat and ran into a cornfield. He was instructed to stop and ran further into a field.

He was taken into custody hours later with the assistance of many departments and officers.