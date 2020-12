WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted out of Winnebago County was arrested Wednesday in Worth County and is being held on $27,000 bond.

Michael Groe, 27, of Lake Mills, was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Groe repeatedly told authorities he was Justin Harn, from Illinois, but couldn’t produce a form of identification.

In the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine.

This is Groe’s third felony drug charge since August.