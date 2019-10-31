Wanted SE Minnesota man wanted after allegedly fleeing taken into custody

A man who evaded law enforcement earlier this month and was wanted by authorities is in custody.

Michael Price, 31, of Byron, was booked Wednesday into the Wabasha County Jail.

He is being held on drug charges along with a hold for other jurisdictions.

Price has multiple drug, fleeing and burglary charges in the past five years and was wanted for allegedly fleeing police.

On Oct. 19, police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 3000 block of Ranch Court SE in Marion Township.

The vehicle, registered to Price’s girlfriend, was found abandoned. Later in the day, a 2008 Toyota Sienna (license plate BCH235) was stolen from private property in the 4200 block of Maplecourt SE, a street over from Ranch Ct.

Two days later, deputies in Byron noticed Price driving a car registered to Price’s girlfriend and they attempted a traffic stop.

After eluding, authorities waited for Price at his girlfriend’s apartment complex in the 700 block of 3rd Ave. NE. After arriving, Price was able to run away on foot and a K9 search ensued. Price was not found.

An apprehension order for Price was issued Oct. 10.