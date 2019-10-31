Clear

Wanted SE Minnesota man wanted after allegedly fleeing taken into custody

A man who evaded law enforcement earlier this month and was wanted by authorities is in custody.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:21 AM

A man who evaded law enforcement earlier this month and was wanted by authorities is in custody.

Michael Price, 31, of Byron, was booked Wednesday into the Wabasha County Jail.

He is being held on drug charges along with a hold for other jurisdictions.

Price has multiple drug, fleeing and burglary charges in the past five years and was wanted for allegedly fleeing police.

On Oct. 19, police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 3000 block of Ranch Court SE in Marion Township.

The vehicle, registered to Price’s girlfriend, was found abandoned. Later in the day, a 2008 Toyota Sienna (license plate BCH235) was stolen from private property in the 4200 block of Maplecourt SE, a street over from Ranch Ct.

Two days later, deputies in Byron noticed Price driving a car registered to Price’s girlfriend and they attempted a traffic stop.

After eluding, authorities waited for Price at his girlfriend’s apartment complex in the 700 block of 3rd Ave. NE. After arriving, Price was able to run away on foot and a K9 search ensued. Price was not found.

An apprehension order for Price was issued Oct. 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

paint the town pink tease bear

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Community Events