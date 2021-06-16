Wanted Rochester man taken into custody, found with 1.5 pounds of pot

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted for felony warrants in Olmsted County was taken into custody this week thanks to law enforcement surveillance.

Abdirahman Mohamed, 25, of Rochester, is facing charges of violating a DANCO and multiple drug crimes.

Authorities received information that Mohamed was staying with a 23-year-old female in the 1000 block of 21st St. SE.

Mohamed was arrested at the Holiday Gas Station on 2nd St. after a traffic stop.

He was located in the backseat of the vehicle, and deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana. Around 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and other drug items were found.