Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit, found with almost 2 pounds of pot

A wanted man was taken into custody late Thursday night after a foot chase.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 9:50 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was taken into custody late Thursday night after a foot chase.

Elliott Norwood, 21, was arrested after a report of a possible domestic assault in the 130 block of 3rd Ave. SW.

When an officer smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle, Norwood fled on foot. 

He then returned to the apartment and officers searched his vehicle and found 819 grams (nearly 2 pounds) of marijuana, a digital scale, oxycodone pills and $3,000 cash.

He’s facing charges of fifth-degree sales of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing on foot.

 

