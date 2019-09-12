Clear
Wanted Olmsted County man located, now facing additional drug charges

A wanted man found with mushrooms, cocaine and methamphetamine claimed he found the drugs outside a food bank before admitting they were his.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man found with mushrooms, cocaine and methamphetamine claimed he found the drugs outside a food bank before admitting they were his.

Authorities went to an apartment complex in the 100 block of 2nd St. SW in Stewartville on Wednesday afternoon to look for 20-year-old Jaden Lorentzen.

He was wanted or burglary and misdemeanor theft.

When located, he was found to have 1.6 grams of suspected mushrooms, a ½ gram of cocaine and a little under a gram of meth.

Lorentzen allegedly told authorities that he found the drugs outside of Channel One Food Bank and said he’s “kind of a hoarder. I like to find things.”

Later, however, he allegedly admitted the drugs were his.

Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
