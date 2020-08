ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who fled from authorities at a high rate of speed earlier this month was arrested Wednesday.

Colton McCullough, 26, of Eyota, was taken into custody for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle along with his warrant for a failure to appear and domestic assault.

The same officer who McCullough fled from on August 2 located McCullough on Wednesday in the 10 block of 12th Ave. SE.