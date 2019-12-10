Wanted Mower County man taken into custody

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted out of Mower County is in custody.

Dana Plotts, 40, was booked into the Mower County Jail at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities had been trying to locate Plotts since November when they tried to serve three non-violent warrants at a Lyle residence.

A search of that residence was unable to locate Plotts.

"We've never known this individual to be violent with law enforcement," police said in November. “The concerns were raised after we made entry into the house. we had a few things that raise our concerns."