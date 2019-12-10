Clear

Wanted Mower County man taken into custody

Dana Plotts, 40, was booked into the Mower County Jail at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:42 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted out of Mower County is in custody.

Dana Plotts, 40, was booked into the Mower County Jail at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities had been trying to locate Plotts since November when they tried to serve three non-violent warrants at a Lyle residence.

A search of that residence was unable to locate Plotts.

"We've never known this individual to be violent with law enforcement," police said in November. “The concerns were raised after we made entry into the house. we had a few things that raise our concerns."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Community Events