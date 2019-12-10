MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted out of Mower County is in custody.
Dana Plotts, 40, was booked into the Mower County Jail at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities had been trying to locate Plotts since November when they tried to serve three non-violent warrants at a Lyle residence.
A search of that residence was unable to locate Plotts.
"We've never known this individual to be violent with law enforcement," police said in November. “The concerns were raised after we made entry into the house. we had a few things that raise our concerns."
Related Content
- Wanted Mower County man taken into custody
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Texas man sentenced for Mower County theft
- Wanted Mason City man back in custody
- Mower County man pleads guilty to Olmsted County chase
- Dodge County man sentenced for Mower County threats
- Mower County authorities asking for public's help to locate wanted man
- Mower County man hurt in northern Minnesota rollover
- Mason City man injured in rollover crash in Mower County
Scroll for more content...