Wanted Minnesota man arrested after pursuit into Eyota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was wanted for a probation violation following a bank robbery conviction was located after eluding authorities over the weekend.
Gregory Anderson, 61, of Minneapolis, is facing charges for felony fleeing and numerous traffic violations.
A 2010 Crown Victoria nearly caused a collision on Highway 14 E in Eyota at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday before a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.
The Crown Victoria reached speeds of up to 80 miles per on Highway 14 before deputies lost the vehicle in Eyota.
A black male identified as Anderson was found walking on 2nd St. SE, and another deputy located the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Ave. a couple of blocks away.
