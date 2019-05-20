Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wanted Minnesota man arrested after pursuit into Eyota

A man who was wanted for a probation violation following a bank robbery conviction was located after eluding authorities over the weekend.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:10 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was wanted for a probation violation following a bank robbery conviction was located after eluding authorities over the weekend.

Gregory Anderson, 61, of Minneapolis, is facing charges for felony fleeing and numerous traffic violations.

A 2010 Crown Victoria nearly caused a collision on Highway 14 E in Eyota at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday before a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

The Crown Victoria reached speeds of up to 80 miles per on Highway 14 before deputies lost the vehicle in Eyota.

A black male identified as Anderson was found walking on 2nd St. SE, and another deputy located the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Ave. a couple of blocks away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Budget deal reached in St. Paul

Image

Austin goat show all about family

Image

Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City

Image

New bike lockers come to Rochester

Image

Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

Image

Thanking retired service members

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Image

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

Community Events