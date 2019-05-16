Clear

Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

Dillon Rasmussen

A man wanted for escaping a correctional facility was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man wanted for escaping a correctional facility was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

Authorities said Dillon Rasmussen, 25, escaped BeJe Clark Residential Center on May 2 and was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of 19th St. SW. after he was caught on video stealing a vehicle, court documents state.

Rasmussen is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, a felon escape from custody, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and violating parole.

Rasmussen is accused of driving a vehicle Tuesday that was reported stolen after the victim reported seeing the theft on video.

“The victim did not know the defendant and did not give him permission to drive or take control of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

