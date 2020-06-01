Wanted Mason City man arrested for gun and drug crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man wanted on drug and gun charges is jailed Monday morning.

Timothy Charles Cassady, 44 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just before 9 am for knowingly trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

Court documents state that on March 7 in Mason City, Cassady had possession of 10.88 grams of ice methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a stolen pistol, and a shotgun that had its serial numbers removed.

Criminal charges against Cassady were filed on May 12 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.