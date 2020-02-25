Clear
Wanted Mason City man arrested, facing felony drug charges

In addition to the drug charges, Veal also had numerous violations of probation.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 10:43 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted for valid local warrants was arrested Monday and is facing felony drug charges.

Dakota Veal, 25, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

In a coat pocket, Veal had a small blue container that contained methamphetamine.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent office.

He also had numerous violations of probation.

 

