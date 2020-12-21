Wanted Mason City man arrested after trying to elude police by allegedly throwing box of diapers at officer

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man with a warrant was taken into custody over the weekend after he allegedly tried to get away from police by throwing a box of diapers at them.

Justin Gacia, 26, of Mason City is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth), assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.

He is also being held on failing to appear in relation to a second-degree theft case from earlier this year where he was allegedly in possession of a stolen moped.

Police said Garcia was near Walmart on Sunday when he tried to run from a uniformed officer and then threw the box of diapers at him. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.