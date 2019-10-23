Wanted Mason City man arrested after multi-county pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph

A multi-county pursuit in north Iowa that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour resulted in a plethora of charges against a Mason City man.

Matthew Lowe, 28, is being held on $12,000 bond in the Worth County Jail after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit on gravel, paved and residential roads.

It began at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday when a Worth County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the registered owners of the vehicle both having suspended licenses.

That’s when the vehicle, a 2001 Buick Le Sabre, fled on Highway 105.

The vehicle was clocked at 95 in a 45-mph zone.

Going south on Raven Ave., the vehicle reached 110 miles per hour, according to court documents, before the pursuit continued on a gravel road with speeds of around 80 mph.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 9, through Plymouth and Rock Falls before reaching B20 near Mason City.

Authorities said the vehicle turned onto Highway 65 and into Mason City before the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of N. Madison and 6th St. NW.

Lowe fled the scene on foot before being arrested.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason City Police Department assisted Worth County.

Authorities said Lowe had multiple warrants for his arrest and was under the influence of narcotics. He’s facing charges of eluding-OWI, driving while barred and around a dozen traffic violations.