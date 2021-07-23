Wanted Mason City man arrested after fleeing authorities at 90 mph in town

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted man is in custody Friday after leading authorities on a pursuit through Mason City that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Jeremy Mulford, 41, of Mason City, was taken into custody after he tried to hide under a mattress at his residence at 504 6th St. SE. following the chase.

Authorities attempted to stop him at 11:28 p.m. Thursday before he fled in a 2003 Chevy Astro van.

Mulfold had six valid warrants out of Cerro Gordo County and was wanted out of Worth County for many crimes, including theft, criminal mischief and ongoing criminal conduct.

He’s facing charges of eluding and driving under suspension, and more charges are possible after a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle and the home.