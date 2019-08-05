Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wanted Mason City man arrested after allegedly attempting to flee police

A Mason City man wanted for having three valid warrants was arrested after attempting to flee police over the weekend.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:56 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 10:56 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted for having three valid warrants was arrested after attempting to flee police over the weekend.

Joshua Theilen, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of 29th St. SW. on Sunday night. He had warrants for his arrest connected to charges of felony burglary, domestic abuse and no rabies vaccination.

When approached by authorities, Theilen allegedly fled the residence and resisted arrest before he was detained.

Theilen was charged with felony burglary in January and domestic abuse in July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Image

Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

Image

Rally in Rochester against gun violence

Community Events