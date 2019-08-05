Wanted Mason City man arrested after allegedly attempting to flee police

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted for having three valid warrants was arrested after attempting to flee police over the weekend.
Joshua Theilen, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of 29th St. SW. on Sunday night. He had warrants for his arrest connected to charges of felony burglary, domestic abuse and no rabies vaccination.
When approached by authorities, Theilen allegedly fled the residence and resisted arrest before he was detained.
Theilen was charged with felony burglary in January and domestic abuse in July.
