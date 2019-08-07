Clear

Albert Lea man wanted for brutal attack arrested in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man wanted for an alleged brutal attack against a woman that left her with a potential brain injury has been arrested in Worth County.

Douglas Simon, 50, is being held on $50,000 bond after he was arrested Monday at Diamond Jo Casino for public intoxication after refusing to leave.

Simon was wanted out of Freeborn County for first- and third-degree assault stemming from an alleged incident July 12.

Authorities said Simon was intoxicated when he punched a female victim and slammed her head into the ground.

The victim’s eye was swollen shut a couple of days after the incident and she was unable to drive due to her poor vision.

A doctor said the victim could have effects from the attack for “weeks, months, years or the rest of her life,” according to court documents.

