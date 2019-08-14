Clear

Wanted: Transit

Council member Michael Wojcik has challenged Mayor Norton to a duel.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester’s Mayor, Kim Norton, has been challenged to a duel!

Councilmember Michael Wojcik posted a challenge to the Mayor stating the following:

“Madam Mayor;
I do hereby challenge you to a duel…
The venue: Bus Rapid Transit VS Street Cars
The Weapon: Up to 600 words in a column.
The forum: Local news outlets

The timeline:
• Columns submitted by August 22, sundown…
• Media embargo until August 26, sunrise…
See you at the shadow…unless you are a yellow belly…”

Mayor Norton tells KIMT, “I really don’t care for the framing of the issue, but I do think providing more information about the pros and cons of the various options and how they will service our community would be helpful.”

