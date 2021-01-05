Want to live a healthier 2021? HyVee has an app for that

KIMT NEWS 3 - In the best of times, it can be hard to make healthy choices at meal time, let alone during a pandemic. Now HyVee is helping you eat healthier through a new virtual program.

HyVee is launching a new app called 'Healthie' that can put you in touch with a registered dietician.

Melissa Jaeger is one of HyVee's registered dieticians who is part of the program. She says the app is a safe way to meet with a dietician, avoiding face-to-face contact during the pandemic.

If you want to start out the new year a little healthier, Jaeger says you can start with a small change.

"Set a smart goal, and it can be add one more fruit or vegetable to your weekly menu plan or to your shopping cart. It can be getting an extra glass of water in before or after your workout, or before you go to bed at night. It can be working on getting 8 hours of sleep," she said.

The 'Healthie' app does offer some free services, like a discovery session with a dietician and monthly wellness classes. There is a fee for other services like meal planning and nutrition counseling. You can learn about HyVee's dietician program here.