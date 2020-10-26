Walz wants 'goal line stand' against coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has delivered stark warning that Minnesota’s fight against the coronavirus is at a critical juncture.

He says residents need to step up compliance with masking, social distancing and avoiding crowds if the state is going to avoid the rapid spread that's made the upper Midwest one of the country’s worst hotspots for COVID-19.

The governor, who used to be a prep football coach, calls it a “goal line stand.” But he says he doesn't plan to roll back Minnesota’s reopening. He says it would be much less painful if Minnesotans would just use tools already in place.