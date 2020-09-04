Walz urges Minnesotans to remain vigilant on COVID-19, says state is at 'tipping point'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the state is at a “tipping point” when it comes to the coronavirus as the number of positive cases continues to climb and that people must take precautions or risk a return to more restrictions on daily life in Minnesota.

Walz and state health officials are worried about the upcoming Labor Day holiday as people get together and the effect that could have on the number of COVID-19 cases.

They’re urging Minnesotans to stay vigilant, wear masks and socially distance even at informal gatherings with friends and family.

Over the past week, Minnesota has seen its number of active, confirmed cases reach a record high. The state has had 78,123 positive coronavirus cases and 1,837 deaths.