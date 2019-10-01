Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Walz urges Minnesota House-Senate negotiations on insulin bills

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz has called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals so he can call a special session.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 1:56 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals so he can call a special session.

Walz said in a letter Tuesday to Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka that he's encouraged by recent legislative hearings on the proposals.

The Democratic governor urged them to call a conference committee. As soon as they negotiate a solution, he said, he'll call a special session on emergency health care issues.

The Senate GOP proposal calls for requiring drug manufacturers to provide free insulin for up to a year to diabetics whose income is low enough to qualify. House Democrats are focused on getting 90-day emergency insulin supplies to diabetics who can't afford refills.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Semi carrying livestock crashes

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watches in effect due to heavy rain

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Livestock trailer fire shuts down part of I-90

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Community Events