Walz urges Minnesota House-Senate negotiations on insulin bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals so he can call a special session.
Walz said in a letter Tuesday to Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka that he's encouraged by recent legislative hearings on the proposals.
The Democratic governor urged them to call a conference committee. As soon as they negotiate a solution, he said, he'll call a special session on emergency health care issues.
The Senate GOP proposal calls for requiring drug manufacturers to provide free insulin for up to a year to diabetics whose income is low enough to qualify. House Democrats are focused on getting 90-day emergency insulin supplies to diabetics who can't afford refills.
