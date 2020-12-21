Walz urges MN teens jobless due to COVID to apply for benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials held a virtual roundtable with several youth activists on Monday to get high school workers across the state who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic to apply for an estimated $14 million to $28 million in unemployment insurance funds.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said that around 10,000 applications are already being processed, and between 10,000 and 15,000 students are now eligible. The Minnesota Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new infections and 22 deaths on Monday, the lowest number of single-day cases reported since late October.