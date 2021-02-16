Walz to present plan Wednesday for more kids returning to class

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz will present his strategy Wednesday on bringing more middle and high school students back to the classroom.

The Governor plans to address Minnesotans live at noon.

Walz Communications Director Teddy Tschann says 85% of the state’s K-8 classes are in some form of in-person learning, with the transmission rate among teachers at 0.37%. 96% of Minnesota’s school districts have signed up to participate in the state’s COVID testing program and 41% of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools are also participating.

“Getting our children safely back into the classroom continues to be a priority,” says Governor Walz. “From the teachers, to the parents, to school staff, to the kids – we all share the same goal of a safe return to the classroom. Testing is key to that. The educator testing program ensures that all teachers and school staff have regular, easy access to testing to allow us to identify cases and take the appropriate steps before an outbreak occurs.”