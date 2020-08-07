Walz to call another special session to extend COVID emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A third special session of the Minnesota Legislature will begin on Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz says the extremely rare occasion is necessary to extend his pandemic peacetime emergency authority for another 30 days.

“As long as the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to Minnesotans, it is my duty to work to provide our state with the tools we need to fight this.” says Governor Walz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and rapidly evolving, and we can’t let our guard down.”

Special sessions were also held in June and July.

“The emergency is not over,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As the upcoming fall brings new unknowns in the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to acting quickly to keep Minnesotans healthy, safe, and informed during this public health crisis.”

It is not known if state lawmakers will take the opportunity to again try and pass a public construction bonding bill, a major piece of unfinished business for the 2020 legislature.