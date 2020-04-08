Walz to announce extension of Minnesota's stay-at-home order

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.
Minnesota reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.
Secretary of State Steve Simon has proposed a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic.
