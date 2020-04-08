Clear
Walz to announce extension of Minnesota's stay-at-home order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 9:42 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.

Minnesota reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.

Secretary of State Steve Simon has proposed a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic.

