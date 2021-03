ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz will announce new adjustments to Minnesota’s COVID-19 safety rules on Friday.

The Governor is expected to speak at 11 am and be joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Walz announced on March 8 that more than 90% of Minnesota school districts and charters schools are now offering some form of in-person learning to students.