Minnesota Gov. Walz announces many restrictions will be eased starting Monday. Here's what it means for you

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday the state is easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus.

Walz said the following adjustments will go into effect at noon on Monday.

Social gatherings: Up to 50 people outdoors or 15 people for indoor gatherings, both without household limits.

Youth sports: Pod size increasing to 50 for outdoor activities.

Religious services: Remove occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

Celebrations: Follow venue guidance.

Small businesses:

Bars and restaurants: Increasing allowable occupancy to 75%, up from 50%, with a limit of 250 people. The limits apply separately indoors and outdoors. Bar seating increases to parties of 4.

Salons/barbers: Removing the occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

Gyms/fitness centers/pools: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%. Outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.

Entertainment venues: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%, both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

As summer nears, the state will adjust guidelines for large venues.

All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people. Venues with normal occupant capacity over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1:

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.

Non-seated indoor venues can add an additional 10% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 1,500 people.

The following measures will remain in place:

Minnesotans should continue to wear masks.

Continue to socially distance. All of today’s guidance requires venues to maintain 6 feet of distance between guests to reduce the spread of the virus.

Our COVID response remains robust. Community testing sites are available at no cost. The COVIDAware App will continue to alert Minnesotans if they have been exposed.

The governor says the state has made extraordinary progress in the past month with nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans vaccinated.

Walz says more than 40,000 vaccinations are being given each day. While progress has been made, the governor also urged caution over new COVID-19 variants, such as the one detected in Minnesota that was first discovered in South Africa.

Walz will speak at 11 a.m. today.