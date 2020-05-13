Walz to address Minnesotans on next steps in COVID-19 fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a televised address for 6 p.m. to discuss the next steps in Minnesota’s fight against COVID-19.
The Democratic governor is expected to extend his peacetime state of emergency declaration, which expires Wednesday. He may also discuss the future of his stay-at-home order, which expires Monday.
He's under increasing political pressure to loosen the stay-at-home restrictions, and some business owners are threatening defiance if they remain in place.
Also Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health will unveil the latest version of the model that officials are using to inform the response to the pandemic.
