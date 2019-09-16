Clear

Walz signs order creating Governor's Biofuels Council

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

PLATO, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is setting up a council to advise him on how to foster the growth of Minnesota's biofuels industry.

The Governor's Biofuels Council will have 15 members, including representatives of the agriculture, biofuels and transportation industries, as well as environmental and conservation groups. The council will report back by November 2020 on how to best expand the use of biofuels and how to use them to help reduce greenhouse gas production in the transportation sector.

The Democratic governor traveled to the south-central town of Plato to sign the order Monday at the farm of Bruce Thalmann, president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

Earlier this month, Walz joined with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota in urging President Donald Trump to support farmers and renewable fuel producers.

