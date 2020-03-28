Clear
Walz signs $330 million coronavirus spending bill

'The swift, bipartisan passage of this bill is One Minnesota in action.'

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has signed into law a $330 million coronavirus aid package for the people of Minnesota.

The bill was passed by the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday.

“The swift, bipartisan passage of this bill is One Minnesota in action,” says Governor Walz. “Legislators put aside politics to fight the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Minnesotans. We’re only in the early stages of Minnesota’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – but this law will help ensure we have the right supports in place to prepare for what’s to come.”

The new law does the following things in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

• Establishes the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund to support further action

• Creates peacetime emergency child care grants

• Provides COVID-19 assistance for veterans

• Supports food shelves and food banks

• Expands resources for emergency services and homeless shelters

• Expands support available to small businesses

• Extends disaster assistance for farmers to include losses due to COVID-19

“I am proud to live in a state that puts aside politics to do what’s right for our people,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By bolstering our food systems, supporting our child care providers, and aiding our tribal nations, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness, this law will help care for our most vulnerable in the face of this unprecedented crisis.”

Minnesota has now committed to spending a total of $550 million to manage this outbreak.

