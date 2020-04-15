Walz signs Insulin Affordability Act into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has signed into law a measure to help Minnesotans afford their insulin.

The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act goes into effect on July one and contains both short-term and long-term elements, such as:

- Eligible individuals in urgent need of insulin can go to their pharmacy once in a 12-month period and receive a one-time, 30-day supply of insulin for a $35 co-pay.

- There is an option for some applicants to receive a second 30-day supply in certain cases.

- Manufacturers must reimburse pharmacies for the insulin they dispense or send them replacement insulin at no cost.

- Manufacturers must provide insulin to eligible individuals for up to one year, with the option to renew annually.

- Insulin will be available in 90-day increments for a co-pay of no more than $50.

“Minnesotans should not die because they are forced to choose between putting food on the table and affording the drug they need to survive,” says Governor Walz. “Despite resistance from the pharmaceutical industry, the grit and determination of Minnesotans with diabetes, Minnesotans who have lost loved ones with diabetes, and their legislators moved this bill forward. It is downright inspiring. This hard-fought law will provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin. We must continue to put Minnesotans first and ensure people don’t struggle to afford the care they need.”

Supporters of this legislation say insulin manufacturers have tripled the price of insulin over the last 10 years and one in four diabetics report rationing the life-saving drug. The law is named after Alec Smith, who died in 2017 from rationing his insulin.