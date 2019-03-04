Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Walz sets goal: 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050

Gov. Tim Walz has set an ambitious goal for Minnesota to get 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:45 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has set an ambitious goal for Minnesota to get 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Walz said at a news conference Monday that his clean energy proposals would put Minnesota at the forefront of addressing climate change.

The Democratic governor says his proposals build on the success of Minnesota's Next Generation Energy Act, which passed in 2007 and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty. That law requires Minnesota utilities to get at least 25 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2025. The state achieved that goal in 2017 thanks to the growth of wind and solar power.

Environmental and climate change groups welcomed the governor's proposals, while Republican leaders said they'd cause Minnesotans' electric bills to skyrocket.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Few Clouds
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events