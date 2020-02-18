ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With the threat of spring flooding looming, Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to approve $30 million to replenish a state disaster aid fund that was drained by a string of disasters last year.
For more political coverage, click here.
For more Minnesota news, click here.
Walz said at a news conference Tuesday that there are “flashing yellow lights” already due to a wet fall that left soils saturated in many parts of the state and the heavy snowpack since then.
Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, who created the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, is sponsoring the proposal and plans to hold a hearing on it Monday.
Related Content
- Walz seeks $30 million to replenish state disaster aid fund
- Gov. Walz requests disaster declaration for Minnesota storms
- Freeborn County receives disaster funding
- Gov. Walz seeks new emergency center under public safety plan
- Iowa seeking Presidential disaster declaration for 30 counties
- Gov. Walz proposes $276 million for affordable housing projects
- Gov. Walz proposes $300 million in borrowing for water projects
- Gov. Walz addresses affordable housing
- Grassley, Ernst blast Democrats over disaster aid standoff
- Governor Walz issues 'peacetime state of emergency' for Minnesota