Walz seeks $30 million to replenish state disaster aid fund

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Walz said at a news conference Tuesday that there are “flashing yellow lights” already due to a wet fall that left soils saturated in many parts of the state and the heavy snowpack since then.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With the threat of spring flooding looming, Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to approve $30 million to replenish a state disaster aid fund that was drained by a string of disasters last year.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, who created the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, is sponsoring the proposal and plans to hold a hearing on it Monday.

