Walz says state should pull plug on troubled MNLARS system

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the state should pull the plug on the troubled vehicle registration system known as MNLARS and replace it with commercial software used by other states.

Walz told reporters Wednesday he accepts the conclusions of an expert panel that recommended freezing further development of MNLARS and quickly replacing it with a turnkey, packaged software solution. While that'll cost more in the short run, the experts say it's less risky than continuing to develop and maintain MNLARS.

Altogether, Walz acknowledges it's going to cost taxpayers about $186 million, including over $100 million the state has already spent.

MNLARS had a rocky launch when it went live in 2017, causing headaches for vehicle buyers, sellers and owners, and deputy registrars who issue license plates and tabs and transfer titles.