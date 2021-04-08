Walz says Minnesota hits 3 million mark in COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota.

“With the trees budding and the bats cracking at Target Field this afternoon, three million doses in arms is a significant indication of our continued progress toward ending this pandemic,” says Governor Walz. “This was our fastest million doses yet and, with fans in the stands at Target Field, the signs are all around us – spring has arrived, normalcy is near, and we are going to end this pandemic. As we continue our critical work to immunize for impact and prioritize our most vulnerable neighbors, it’s important we continue to protect each other from the virus – keep that mask up, socially distance, and get tested when needed.”

State health officials say Minnesota administered one million vaccine doses by February 19 and a million more shots were given out by March 18.

“As the pace of vaccination rises, we are doubling down on our efforts to ensure that every Minnesotan who wants a vaccine can get one” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are partnering directly with communities across the state to distribute vaccines quickly and equitably. We cannot let our guard down now, but we are almost to the other side of this pandemic.”

As of Thursday’s vaccine report, the state says 1,900,248 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,247,045 Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series.