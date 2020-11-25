Walz says COVID relief deal could come very soon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says a bipartisan relief package could come as soon as next week after the governor and Minnesota House Republicans unveiled separate proposals on Tuesday.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to critical staffing shortages at some Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living facilities, forcing the state to send the National Guard to help out. Department of Health data shows 90% of the state’s nursing homes and 58% of assisted-living facilities have active virus outbreaks.

Health officials reported 6,399 new cases Wednesday and 72 more deaths, matching the single-day high for deaths since pandemic began.