Walz proposes $10 million in drought relief for Minnesota farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is proposing a $10 million drought relief package for Minnesota’s farmers and livestock producers.

“Historic drought conditions have created extreme stress and financial hardship for our farmers and livestock producers during an already difficult time for the agricultural industry,” says Governor Walz. “As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers. This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.”

The Governor’s proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants for things like water tanks, pipelines, and water wagons, water hauling, wells, and irrigation equipment. Another $5 million would go to the Rural Finance Authority’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program to make zero-interest loans to ag producers whose operations are suffering from lack of rain.

“Minnesota’s farmers are essential to our economy and to our communities,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As we’ve traveled the state and heard directly from farmers, small and large, we know how critical relief is for families across Minnesota. This proposal provides meaningful support for our farmers and producers who have been hit hard by this year’s severe drought.”