Walz promising more COVID testing, new vaccine incentives

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Walz made the remarks Thursday while touring a testing site Duluth. The governor said the administration plans to “massively expand” testing capacity statewide. Meanwhile, state health officials are seeking donations of services, products and unique experiences to offer 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated.

The incentives will expand to 5- to 11-year-olds if they're approved for shots. Walz said he anticipates that age group will become eligible by the last week in October or the first week of November.