Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Walz prepares to take oath as Minnesota's 41st governor

Minnesota Gov. elect Tim Walz celebrates during the election night event held by the Democratic Party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Tim Walz is preparing to take the oath to become Minnesota's 41st governor since statehood.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 6:48 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tim Walz is preparing to take the oath to become Minnesota's 41st governor since statehood.

The Democratic former congressman from Mankato says he's ready to hit the ground running after Monday's ceremonies at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. He's already named all but one of his state agency heads.

Minnesota's other constitutional officers will also be sworn in. A public reception is set for 3 p.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda.

Walz takes over from Democrat Mark Dayton, who's retiring after eight years as governor and a political career spanning 40 years that included one term in the U.S. Senate.

When Dayton took office in 2011, the state faced a $6.2 billion budget deficit. But Walz is inheriting a projected $1.5 billion surplus for the next two-year budget period.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Community Events