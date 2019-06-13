Clear

Walz open to special session on high price of insulin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Says state lawmakers must have a deal in place first.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he's open to calling a special session to help diabetics who can't afford the cost of insulin, but lawmakers must first work out a deal.

Walz made his comments Wednesday after a discussion with diabetics, advocates and medical professionals.

A measure that would have established an emergency insulin program had broad support during the legislative session, but was left out of budget bills.

The program would have provided insulin to people who can't afford it, paid for by a fee on drug makers. The pharmaceutical industry opposed it.

Those attending Wednesday's roundtable discussion told the governor the bill would save lives. Quinn Nystrom said she paid $20 for a vial of insulin 20 years ago. Now, the cost is about $400.

Walz says drug manufacturers need to be part of the solution.

