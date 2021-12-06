Walz names long-term care sites to get Guard staffing help

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday sent the first three Minnesota National Guard skilled nursing teams to care facilities statewide on Monday in an effort to fix staffing woes amid the current wave of COVID-19 infections.

Walz on Monday also announced plans to recruit and train at least 1,000 certified nursing assistants to deploy to long-term care facilities by the end of January.

The governor also announced the opening of a fourth alternative care site this week for hospitals to send non-critical patients in order to free up space as the current surge in virus infections continues to strain hospital capacity statewide.

Fifty National Guard service members will provide staffing support to North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope, Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care in Onamia, and PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. The response teams are arriving today and will begin providing care on Tuesday.