Walz gets J&J dose as Minnesota opens up vaccine queue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty each received a dose of coronavirus vaccine in a bipartisan display aimed at boosting acceptance of the vaccine as eligibility opened up to all Minnesotans 16 and older on Tuesday.

Minnesota eclipsed the milestone of one million of its people fully vaccinated on Tuesday as eligibility expanded, and more than 1.6 million have received at least one dose.

The positivity rate, which reached 5.2%, has seen a steady rise this month.

State health officials have warned that increases in hospitalizations and infections are also likely caused by more infectious variants of the virus.