MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota's state of emergency for an extra 30 days, giving himself the power to issue executive orders to address the COVID-19 public health crisis through May 13.
Since Walz issued the original order March 13, he has used his emergency powers to close schools, bars and restaurants, and ordered Minnesotans to largely stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Officials said Monday that 29 more Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650. The death toll remains at 70.
Related Content
- Minnesota governor extends COVID-19 emergency through May 13
- Minnesota governor rolls out COVID-19 data dashboard website
- Governor Walz issues 'peacetime state of emergency' for Minnesota
- Future of Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor
- Waldorf University to extend Spring Break due to COVID-19
- Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak
- COVID-19 to change voting operations in Minnesota
- Partisan tempers flare over Minnesota's COVID-19 response
- Minnesota Department of Health explains COVID-19 modeling
- Iowa governor extends disaster proclamations for 30 days
Scroll for more content...