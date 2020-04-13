Clear
Minnesota governor extends COVID-19 emergency through May 13

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to COVID-19 during a news conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. AP photo

Initial declaration went into effect on March 13.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:29 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota's state of emergency for an extra 30 days, giving himself the power to issue executive orders to address the COVID-19 public health crisis through May 13.

Since Walz issued the original order March 13, he has used his emergency powers to close schools, bars and restaurants, and ordered Minnesotans to largely stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials said Monday that 29 more Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650. The death toll remains at 70.

