Walz defends shelter-in-place order as other political leaders criticize decision

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:59 PM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dug in Thursday against those saying the state is overreacting due to a shelter-in-place order that lasts until May 4.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on social media Thursday: “I do not approve of the Governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4th.  We have to get on with our lives.”

Walz opposed that message and cited healthcare leaders for his reasoning for extending the shelter-in-place order.

"If they think the Mayo Clinic is wrong, all 9 health care associations are wrong, the CDC is wrong, if they believe the President's guidance is wrong, and if they believe 42 other states are wrong, they have the right to say so but I cannot go on a hunch,”  Walz said Thursday during his press briefing.

Minnesota reported 11 deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 50.

Gazelka also said the following Thursday:

“Gov Walz expecting up to 5,000 people in ICU this June. New York State has less than 5,000 people in the ICU TODAY! NY has 19.5 million people to our 5.6 million. We have around 3000 beds available.  We are ready for the surge now.  Why shut MN business down for a NY sized surge?”

