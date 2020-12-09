Walz calls on Minnesota Legislature to pass new COVID relief bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is calling another special session of the Minnesota Legislature, but this time he has more on his agenda than just extending his pandemic emergency powers.

Walz has convened numerous special sessions in 2020 because it was necessary to continue his COVID-19 emergency authority for another 30 days. However, when the next special session starts on Monday, Walz says he will push state lawmakers to provide relief to Minnesota’s small businesses, workers, and families affected by the coronavirus.

“Minnesota’s small businesses and workers are bearing a large burden of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their entire community amid restrictions that are saving lives,” says Governor Walz. “I call upon our state legislature to come together and ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

The Governor sent a letter to legislative leaders before Thanksgiving which called for immediate action to help small businesses.

“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to all Minnesotans, but we know that those impacts have disproportionately affected our small business community, working families, and children,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As we continue to battle a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to this virus, this pandemic is at its most serious. With the holiday season around the corner, we must come together to provide relief to those who need it most.”